Rain & Storm Threat Late Week

by Shane Butler

High pressure is setup to our east and that’s giving us a southerly wind flow across the area. As a result, temps are warming nicely with 80s likely over the next several days. The southerly wind flow will also transport in gulf moisture and that will lead to available moisture for rain and eventually storms. The rain activity will develop ahead of a frontal boundary Friday. The storms arrive in our area after midnight and advance eastward through the overnight hours. Some of the storms will be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Everyone will need to have multiple ways of recieving warnings during the overnight hours. The rain and storms depart early Saturday and the rest of the day looks sunny and warm. It’s shorted lived as another rain maker works through the area on Sunday. It’s beginning of an active weather pattern that continues into Monday.