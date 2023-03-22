Shelby County: Two Deputies Shot; Suspect in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

WAKA 8 is following a breaking story from Shelby County, in the Birmingham area, where two sheriff’s deputies have been shot.

The shooting happened this morning on Bradford Place, which is in the Meadowbrook area, just off U.S. Highway 280.

ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reports that the Hoover Police Department says the suspect is in custody, and there is no danger to the community.

The shooting happened at a home. It is believed the homeowners are out of town and an adult son might have entered the home without permission.

The deputies found a rear door of the home had been forced open. A check of the house revealed someone in an upstairs bathroom. When deputies made contact with this person, that person started shooting at the deputies.

The deputies were both taken to UAB Hospital. One of them is being prepared for surgery.