$1,000 Reward Offered to Solve Selma Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to help Selma police solve a homicide case.

On Friday, March 17, at about 8PM, police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue. Police say 21-year-old Georgio Howell was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please come forward and help solve this homicide investigation.

If you have a tip, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.