18-Year-Old from Millbrook Charged with Murder in Death of Montgomery Teenager

by Alabama News Network Staff

An 18-year-old Millbrook resident is charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery teenager.

Millbrook police say 18-year-old Mose Abram is charged with killing 16-year-old Maurio Williams. Abram is being held in the Elmore County Jail without bond.

Police say last night, they went to the 4100 block of Highway 14 on a report of shots fired into a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the victim’s vehicle parked near a business.

Police say the vehicle appeared to have be struck multiple times by bullets and was disabled. Officers discovered Williams inside, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was non-responsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Millbrook paramedics treated the vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles. One of them suffered an eye injury due to shattered glass and was taken to the emergency room at Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.

Abram was arrested today, charged with murder and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.

“Apparently this incident stems from an apparent dispute between two groups of people,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said in a statement. “According to statements given to our detectives, we had individuals in one vehicle following the other, words or gestures were exchanged and at some point multiple shots were fired into the victim’s vehicle, apparently striking Williams and causing injury to another occupant, due to flying glass.

“It appears that the incident started on Highway 14 between Ingram Road and the Paige Hills Subdivision, with shots being fired in the area of Governors Drive. The victim vehicle fled the area, continuing to the 4100 block of Highway 14, where the vehicle became disabled,” he said.

