ALEA Warns of Scam Involving State Sex Offender Registry

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says someone may be using the state’s sex offender registry for extortion.

ALEA says it was made aware of incidents where an individual or individuals were reported to be using ALEA’s Sex Offender Registry to gather names to possibly deceive and extort them.

The culprit is posing as a law enforcement officer over the phone, attempting to scam registered sex offenders and gather money.

If you or a member of your family receive such a call, ALEA says to contact local law enforcement and report the incident immediately. Do not send money or provide credit card or bank account information to the individual or individuals requesting the information or funds.

ALEA’s Sex Offender Registry utilizes OffenderWatch® to manage and monitor the whereabouts, conduct and compliance status of the registered offenders in the state of Alabama.

