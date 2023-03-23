Sunshine Thursday, Friday; Severe Potential Friday Night

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was foggy for many locations. However, low clouds and fog mixed out in many locations by midday. Temperatures surge into the low and mid 80s Thursday afternoon and the sky remains mainly sunny. Thursday night remains mild with lows near 60°, while low clouds and fog likely develop again. Low clouds/fog mix out again by Friday afternoon. The rest of the day looks rain-free and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Strong to severe storms appear possible in our area Friday night. The storm prediction center places part of west Alabama within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk, while locations on either side of I-65 lie within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk area. Straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph are the primary severe hazard. However, tornadoes appear possible, especially in west Alabama. The severe weather window runs from just before midnight through 8AM Saturday morning.

After storms depart, much of Saturday could be rain-free with sunshine. Temperatures may become very warm, with highs well into the 80s. Rain and storms may re-develop Sunday, becoming at least scattered in coverage. Temperatures may still warm to around 80° during the afternoon. Rain remains possible early next week, but the rain chance lowers by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look rain-free with sunshine and some clouds, with highs in the 70s.