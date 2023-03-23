Warm Afternoons Ahead; Strong/Severe Storms Fri. Night

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off fairly warm along with some fog overhead. Yet another warm afternoon is in store for us today with highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight, skies will become more cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

A potentially significant severe weather outbreak is possible to our west Friday afternoon. The threat for supercell storms, strong tornadoes, and large hail are all possible in west Mississippi, north Louisiana, and south Arkansas. For us, a 2/5 Slight risk is still in place mainly for the threat for damaging winds up to 60 mph and tornadoes. While we are not expecting similar severity, it is still a good idea to prepare now and remain weather aware. Storms will likely be entering the area late Friday night and persisting into early Saturday morning. There are, however, several scenarios in which the threat is minimized. One could be too much “cap” which prevents storms from forming. We could see storms develop near the Gulf ahead of the main line which would limit the energy that the morning storms can tap into. We could also have too much velocity-based shear, in which storms get torn apart in the upper levels of the atmosphere as wind speeds are too strong.

Rain and storms will move out of the area by Saturday afternoon, but are likely going to be returning Sunday. Monday will also feature some showers, but sunshine and cooler temps will be returning Tuesday.