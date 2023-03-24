62nd Annual Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo This Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

Most rodeos have horses and cattle, but for 62 years, folks in Opp have held their unique rattlesnake rodeo.

The event was first organized as a fun-filled, family friendly weekend with snake shows, arts and crafts and good food.

Over the years, the rodeo has grown to include other activities such as snake races, dancing contests, children’s activities and musical entertainment.

“Most everyone is excited to see the rattlesnakes that are our main attraction,” event coordinator Pam Potter said. “We do have rattlesnake races and we will have fried rattlesnake meat.”

The Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo runs from Friday-Sunday, March 24-26.

