Man in Life-Threatening Condition after Montgomery Shooting

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

MPD says on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at about 5 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4600 block of Park Towne Way in reference to a shooting.

That location is on Troy Highway, just past Virginia Loop Road.

On the scene a man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD says officers quickly detained several persons of interest and weapons.

Montgomery Police have released any additional information in connection to this continuing investigation.