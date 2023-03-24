Montgomery Regional Airport Unveils $6 Million in Improvements

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Regional Airport unveiled its newest $6 million improvement on Friday, including new passenger boarding bridges and a terminal ramp expansion.

The bridges allow passengers to get on and off aircraft in new, state-of-the-art telescoping boarding bridges. The airport says the bridges will improve boarding efficiency, convenience and safety.

The terminal ramp expansion project offers easy access for larger aircraft and future growth.

“Passenger boarding bridges are the passengers’ first and last impressions of the Montgomery Airport experience. These upgrades ensure passengers have a stress-free experience when arriving at MGM, including a comfortable and seamless boarding experience,” said Wade A. Davis, Executive Director of Montgomery Regional Airport.

“In addition, from the airline perspective, the new ramp expansion and passenger board bridges will increase efficiency and reduce wait times.”

The airport says that while the current passenger boarding bridges are functional, the bridges are being replaced due to age and wear. The estimated completion date for this project’s final phase is May.