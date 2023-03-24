Opp High School Student Detained after Safety Threat on Campus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opp City Schools says a student at Opp High School has been transferred to police after a security threat Friday morning.

The school system says that before classes started for the day, administrators at Opp High School were alerted by students about the possibility of a weapon on campus. Administrators and the school resource officer began safety and security procedures.

The student was detained and had in his possession what was determined to be an “airsoft” handgun, the school system said. The student was removed from campus and transferred to the Opp Police Department, according to a statement.

Following a search, students have resumed a regular schedule.

An airsoft gun does not shoot bullets, but plastic pellets, and are often used in gameplay. Many airsoft guns look real.