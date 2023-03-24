Severe Storm Threat Overnight!

by Shane Butler

Strong to severe storms will be possible overnight into early Saturday morning. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and possibly a few tornadoes. The storms will be moving through while most of you are asleep. Make sure you have a way to be alerted during the overnight hours. The rain and storms will be gone by late morning and the rest of your Saturday looks nice and warm. Temperatures will manage the lower to mid 80s for highs. A frontal boundary will stall over us Saturday night and looks like it will hover around through early next week. This is going to keep us in a very active weather pattern. We expect another round of rain and storms Sunday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe Sunday afternoon and evening. The main threats wll be damaging winds and hail. Monday and Tuesday will be similiar with showers and storms. Temps will drop back into the 70s for highs due to clouds and rain activity. We break out of the rainy weather pattern by Wednesday. High pressure builds over the region and we’re back to sunshine and warmer temperatures. Later in the work week, we have another frontal system making a run at the deep south. We will need to bring back in the chance for rain and storms beginning Friday and more likely Saturday.