Sunshine Friday, Severe Storms Possible Friday Night

by Ben Lang

The sky was partly cloudy and our area was rain-free at midday Friday. The sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the afternoon, with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 80s. Severe storms remain possible Friday night through early Saturday morning. However, the severe risk area and risk level from the storm prediction center has decreased since Thursday’s outlook.

Straight-line winds and tornadoes remain the primary severe hazards. The severe weather window looks about the same, starting as early as 10PM in west Alabama and continuing through 8AM in southeast Alabama. Saturday afternoon looks mainly dry, sunnier, and warm with highs in the 80s. Rain and storms return to our area Sunday afternoon and evening. A few of those storms may become strong.

Showers and storms remain scattered about Monday and Tuesday along a front stalled in central or south Alabama. Wednesday and Thursday look drier but warm with highs in the 70s and lows near 50°. The chance for rain and storms may increase again Friday into next weekend. Models show another weather system approaching Alabama at that time.