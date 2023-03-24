UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a man with a homicide that happened earlier this month.

Police say they have arrested 33-year-old Laddavious Howard of Montgomery and charged him with murder.

He is accused of shooting 43-year-old Darius Mitchell of Montgomery. Mitchell was shot and killed in the 5900 block of Welbourne Place at around 8PM Thursday night, March 16. That location is in a neighborhood off Bell Road.

Police say Howard was arrested today and put in the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.