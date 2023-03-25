CODE RED: Moderate Risk for Severe Storms with High Wind, Hail and Tornadoes

by Alabama News Network Staff

This is a CODE RED alert from the WAKA 8 Weather Authority: We are under a moderate risk for severe storms.

Currently, most of the area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

We have a risk for severe storms, including high winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our area under an Moderate Risk (4/5) for severe weather.

The greatest threats we may face are winds of 65+ mph, large hail of 1.5 inches in diameter and a few tornadoes.

The severe weather threat may increase this afternoon as temperatures warm up and the air mass destabilizes. The tornado potential is expected to increase later into the evening.

The overall timing for severe weather is through 9AM Monday with several rounds of storms possible.

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free WAKA 8 weather app:

iPhone – Android

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

WAKA 8 will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

Watches & Warnings

Live Interactive Radar

Exclusive WeatherSTEM – live conditions in Montgomery

Weather Authority: Twitter – Facebook

Weather Authority Web Page

Safe from the Storm – storm safety tips

Severe weather coverage is sponsored by Health Services.