Local Singing Competition Gives Hope to Small Town Singers

by Carrington Cole

If you’re fans of the singing show, The Voice, then you definitely want to hear about this small town singing competition.

Seven local small town singers have been chosen as the top finalists for the 1st Annual Hank Williams Sr. Talent Showcase at the Georgiana Opry House. The first place winner has the chance of winning $2,500 and a chance at a recording demo with The Tool Shed Recording Studio.

The live finals will be taking place May 6 at 5 p.m. at the Georgiana Opry House. Tickets to watch the competition will be available to purchase April 1.