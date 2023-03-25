SUNDAY: Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms over Much of Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

From the WAKA 8 Weather Authority: We have a risk for severe storms, including high winds, large hail and a few tornadoes on Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our area under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe weather.

The greatest threats we may face are winds of 60+ mph, large hail the size of golf balls and a few tornadoes.

The timing is roughly from 1AM Sunday through 4AM Monday. The storms could arrive in several rounds throughout that time period.

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free WAKA 8 weather app:

iPhone – Android

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

WAKA 8 will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

Watches & Warnings

Live Interactive Radar

Exclusive WeatherSTEM – live conditions in Montgomery

Weather Authority: Twitter – Facebook

Weather Authority Web Page

Safe from the Storm – storm safety tips

Severe weather coverage is sponsored by Health Services.