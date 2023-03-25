Two Tornadoes Hit Morgan County; Man Killed

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two tornadoes touched down overnight in Morgan County in North Alabama, resulting in one fatality.

A 67-year-old man who became trapped beneath a mobile home that flipped over during one of the tornadoes was pulled out of the mud, but died later at a hospital, according to first responders.

The National Weather Service says one of the tornadoes was an EF-2 with maximum winds of 115MPH. It touched down in extreme eastern Lawrence County before moving into Morgan County, causing damage in and around Hartselle. It was on the ground for six minutes early Saturday morning, with a path of more than 13 miles and a maximum width of 175 yards. This tornado is the one that led to the man’s death.

Another tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds of 94MPH. It was on the ground for about three minutes early Saturday morning, with a path of two miles and a maximum width of 375 yards. This tornado hit in the Lacey’s Springs area of eastern Morgan County before lifting just before the Marshall County line.