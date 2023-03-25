UPDATE: See Video, Photos of Progress at Montgomery Whitewater

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Whitewater has released new video and photos of the construction on the outdoor recreation center near downtown.

Water has been added in some locations, as sod is laid and landscaping continues.

The 120-acre recreation and entertainment complex is being built on the banks of the Alabama River between downtown and Maxwell Air Force Base. It will offer rafting, paddling and other outdoor activities.

Previously, it was announced that Montgomery Whitewater would open around Memorial Day. The latest scheduled opening is sometime this summer.

