by Alabama News Network Staff

The following school systems have announced that they are delaying the start of the school day on Monday due to the severe weather threat:

Alexander City Schools – 2-hour delay

Autauga County – 2-hour delay

Elmore County – School starts at 9AM

Montgomery Public Schools – 2-hour delay, with bus service starting at 8:30AM

Pike Road Schools – 2-hour delay

Tallassee City Schools – School starts at 10AM

