Strong To Severe Storm Threat Continues Through Early Monday

by Shane Butler

The threat for strong to severe storms will continue for our area throughout Sunday and into early Monday morning. The main threats will be damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and large hail. The storms will move from west to east and also generate frequent lightning strikes and heavy downpours. This storm activity is developing along and south of a stationary boundary draped across central Alabama. This boundary will be the focal point for additional rain and storms through Tuesday. We encourage everyone to remain weather aware and be prepared to seek shelter when severe storms approach your area. Looks like our weather will return to a quieter setup around the middle of the work week. We expect sunny but cooler temps to prevail. Morning lows hover in the 40s and afternoon highs manage the lower to mid 70s. There will be a quick return to 80+ degree warmth by Friday and Saturday. Along with the warm up will come an increase in moisture. A rain and storm threat will return for late Friday and stick around into Saturday.