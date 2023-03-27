CACF establishes Macon County Disaster Relief Fund

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Central Alabama Community Foundation has established the Macon County Disaster Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the recent severe weather.

Anyone interested in making a donation to the Macon County Relief Fund can make it online at www.cacfinfo.org or mail a check payable to CACF, 114 Church Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 and reference Macon County Disaster Relief.

You can also give by texting MACON to 44321.

The money will be used to support immediate and long-term needs of the citizens of Macon County.