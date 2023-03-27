Child Killed in Two-Car Wreck in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A child has been killed in a two-car wreck in Montgomery that left two adults with serious injuries.

Montgomery police say the wreck happened just before 11:30AM Sunday in the 5300 block of Troy Highway.

Police say a man, woman and the child were all taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child was later pronounced dead.

Police say two people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have released no other information.