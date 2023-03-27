CrimeStoppers: 5-year-old fatally shot in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police need help with information related to a fatal shooting of a child over the weekend.

Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday to the Valley Creek Apartments on Dallas Avenue after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Once they arrived, they found a 5-year-old child was a life-threatening gunshot wound. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment where the victim later died from their injuries.

Investigators are seeking answers regarding this fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to please come forward and help solve this crime.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to called Selma PD or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.