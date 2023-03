Hail Reported in Many Places Across Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

With the storms that hit our area over the past several days, hail was one of the biggest threats.

Large hail did indeed fall in several spots. Anthony Bartholomew sent video to us of large hail that fell in Andalusia. Golf-ball sized hail fell there and in other places in Covington County in South Alabama.

We also had reports of hail in Wilcox County in West Alabama, as well as in Camp Hill and Lake Martin in East Alabama.