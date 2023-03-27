More Rain/Storms Possible Tuesday

by Shane Butler

The rain and storm activity aren’t done with us just yet. A frontal boundary sitting across south Alabama will become the focal point for additional storms Tuesday. A disturbance rides along the boundary helping to generate rain and storms. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail. The storms depart the area late Tuesday and we ease into a quieter weather pattern midweek. High pressure returns and that will lead to sunshine and drier conditions. Temps will be down slightly and top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. More sunshine and warmer temps are ahead for Thursday and Friday. We should manage upper 70s Thursday and mid 80s by Friday. Another frontal system will move towards us Friday. This system will bring in another round of rain and storms late Friday night and into Saturday. We will be watching this development for the threat of severe storms. It is the spring storm system and potential is already there for strong storms. We will keep you posted on that through the week. In the meantime, enjoy some pretty nice spring conditions Wednesday through Friday of this week.