Morning Storms Move Out; Sun/Cloud Mix Today

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off rough, with a confirmed tornado with a Tornado Debris Signature over Milstead in northern Macon County. As of 3:30 AM, Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee is out surveying the damage. Showers and storms will move out of the area, giving way to a mix of clouds and sunshine for our Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will become more widespread tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

For Tuesday, more showers and storms will likely be occurring in the mid morning hours. Some storms could be on the stronger side, with damaging winds and hail being our primary concern. Highs will be much cooler tomorrow in the low 70s and even upper 60s.

After tomorrow, much calmer weather will be in store for us right up until the weekend. Wednesday will also be fairly cool as well, with highs in the low 70s.