UPDATE: NWS Confirms Two Tornadoes So Far

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in our area from storms on Sunday and early Monday.

Survey teams have confirmed that an EF-2 tornado struck in Macon County, with winds up to 125MPH. This is the storm that hit between 2-3AM Monday in far western Macon County, causing property damage but no injuries.

An EF-0 tornado touched down just southwest of Old Town Prattville in Autauga County.

The National Weather Service says storms affected Autauga, Elmore, Tallapoosa and Macon counties. They are still conducting storm surveys.