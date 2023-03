by Alabama News Network Staff

A body has been found in Macon County, near the Lee County line.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson tells WAKA 8 that the body was found on County Road 43 after his office got a call about it yesterday around 3PM.

Brunson says they do not know a gender or have any other details about the body.

The body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics for identification and cause of death.

Stay with WAKA 8 for updates.