Drier And Cooler For A Few Days

by Shane Butler

The rain has departed and now we ease into a quieter weather pattern for a few days. High pressure returns and that will lead to some sunshine and drier conditions. We have a couple of chilly nights ahead. Temps drop into the lower to mid 40s tonight and Wednesday night. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. More sunshine and warmer temps are ahead for Thursday and Friday. We should manage upper 70s Thursday and mid 80s by Friday. Another frontal system will move towards us Friday. This system will bring in another round of rain and storms late Friday night and into Saturday. We will be watching this development for the threat of severe storms. It is the spring storm system and potential is already there for strong storms. We will keep you posted on that through the week. In the meantime, enjoy some pretty nice spring conditions Wednesday through Friday of this week.