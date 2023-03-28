UPDATE: Montgomery missing teen found safe

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE:

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers say the 17-year-old missing teenager has been found safe.

CrimeStoppers says Lauren Lovely was located in Montgomery with the help of Montgomery police, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and with the help from the public.

Lovely was reported to be found in good health and has been returned to her family.

ORIGINAL:

Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing teenager.

17-year-old Lauren Lovely was reported missing on March 21. She was last seen in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge Drive in Montgomery.

Lovely is described as 5’5″ and weighs 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jean pants and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lauren Lovely, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).