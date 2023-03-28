Selma Police Arrest 2nd Suspect in Nightclub Shootout

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police make another arrest in a night club shooting from earlier this month.

Chief Kenta Fulford says Jarron Stallworth has now been arrested and charged — with 2 counts of attempted murder — assault — and shooting into an occupied building.

The charges stem from a shoot out at the Good Vibes nightclub.

Stallworth’s twin brother Tyronn was killed — the club’s owner Trent Woods — and two other people — were injured during the shootout.