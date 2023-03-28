UPDATE: Fourth Tornado Confirmed in Our Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed a tornado hit in Marengo and Wilcox counties on Sunday night.

Previously, they had confirmed three other tornadoes in our area.

Here are the details on this tornado in West Alabama:

MARENGO COUNTY/WILCOX COUNTY TORNADO

EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 90MPH

Path length: 4.35 miles

Path width maximum: Not reported

Time on the ground: 8:33PM-8:38PM Sunday (five minutes)

This tornado developed over an inaccessible area west of County Road 53 in Marengo County and moved east-southeast. Numerous pine trees were snapped or uprooted along the road and a metal property gate was crushed. The tornado then moved across County Road 14 where other trees were knocked down and a second gate was damaged before it crossed into Wilcox County.