ALDOT seeks input on proposed auxiliary lane on I-85

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Transportation is seeking input from the drivers about a proposed project along I-85 in Montgomery.

ALDOT says the project involves adding an auxiliary lane on I-85 southbound from Chantilly Parkway to Taylor Road.

Stretching a distance of approximately one mile, the auxiliary lane would be similar to the one that runs from Taylor Road to Eastern Blvd.

ALDOT says the proposed project will help reduce crashes and increase the capacity along that section of I-85 south.

Temporary lane closures will be needed during construction.

ALDOT says the purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the design features for the project.

To learn how you can submit your comments regarding the proposed project, click here.