Another Storm Threat Late Week

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south is helping to provide a quieter weather pattern for us. We expect dry conditions to be the rule through Friday afternoon. Temps will start out rather cool Thursday morning but rebound nicely into the upper 70s by late afternoon. Southerly winds will be kicking in and allowing even more warmth to come our way Friday. We could see lower to mid 80s in most spots Friday afternoon. The warming takes place ahead of a frontal boundary pushing into the state. The front will help ignite a round of rain and storms Friday night into early Saturday. The storms will be stronger to our northwest but a few may reach severe limits across our northern most counties. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and a tornado or two. It’s another overnight event and we encourage you to have a good source for receiving warnings. We’re in between systems on Sunday and that should put us into some fairly decent weather. It’s short lived as another rain maker moves across the area Monday. There will be a round of rain and storms passing through the area. Tuesday looks quiet but more rain and storms are on the way for that Wednesday. Temps will manage mid 80s for highs and mid 60s for lows.