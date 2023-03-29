Body found in Macon County identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

The body found in Macon County Monday has been identified.

The Jacksons Gap Police Department says 34-year-old Sandrea Elaine Taylor was reported missing on Friday.

Taylor’s body was later found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County near the Lee County line.

The body of the victim was transported to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for examination as to the cause of death.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation related to the death of the victim.

Anyone with information can contact the Jacksons Gap Police Department at 256-825-8515, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) or the Sheriff’s Department’s Secret Witness at 256-827-2035.