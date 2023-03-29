Buc-ee’s in Auburn set to open on April 10

by Alabama News Network Staff

The new Buc-ee’s in Auburn is set to open on April 10.

Officials with the Texas-based gas station goliath say the new location at 2500 Buc-ee’s Boulevard, just off I-85 at exit 50, will open its doors to the public at 6 a.m. An official ribbon cutting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The new Auburn location occupies more than 53,000 square feet and offers 120 fueling stations outside.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. This will be the fourth Buc-ee’s in the state.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

Buc-ee’s Auburn will bring 200 new jobs to the area.