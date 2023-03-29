Cooler Wednesday, Mainly Sunny, Warmer Thursday

by Ben Lang

Temperatures turned noticeably cooler than recent days Wednesday morning. Lows ranged from the low to mid 40s. Wednesday afternoon looks milder though, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Despite a mostly cloudy sky on average, Wednesday remains rain free. Clouds depart Wednesday night, and temperatures cool into the low and mid 40s again.

Thursday looks like a pleasant spring day, with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds increase Friday, but our area remains mainly dry during the day, and temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s. Rain and storms arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning. The risk for strong to severe storms looks very low in our area at this time. That could change between now and Friday, so check back for updates to our forecast.

Rain and storms depart Saturday afternoon, and the rest of the weekend looks drier. Although, clouds may linger with a low rain chance Sunday. The rain chance remains low next Monday and Tuesday, but the sky could be mostly cloudy each day. A better chance for rain and storms arrives next Wednesday. That storm system bears watching for severe weather potential.