Funeral arrangements announced for Caddell Construction founder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Funeral arrangements for the founder of Caddell Construction have been announced.

A Celebration of Life service for John A. Caddell will be Friday, March 31 at Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery.

The visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. The service will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be sent to one of Caddell’s favorite organizations.

John A. Caddell died peacefully Monday at the age of 93.