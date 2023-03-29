Man Shot and Killed on Carmichael Road in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on Carmichael Road in Montgomery,

Police say at about 11PM Tuesday, they were called to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, which is just inside the bypass. That’s where they found 34-year-old Willie Gray of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead.

Investigators have released no other information. If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.