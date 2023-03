by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man has been stabbed to death.

Police say 42-year-old Terence Lawson was found stabbed in the 1700 block of South Holt Street at around 2:40 this morning. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have released no other information.

If you can help in their investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.