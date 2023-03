by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help finding a robbery suspect.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man in this photo is wanted for a robbery that happened in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard on Sunday, March 26, at about 7:29PM.

The suspect is wanted on a charge of robbery in the 1st degree.

If you have information to help police, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.