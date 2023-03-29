Pike Road Hires New Head Football Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road has hired Granger Shook as its new head football coach.

Shook had coached at Trinity since 2020, with a 28-9 record and 3 playoff appearances. He also has four years of college coaching experience and had been the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and head strength and conditioning coordinator at Prattville High School from 2016 to 2020.

Shook worked with Rush Propst at Colquitt County High School, which won a Georgia class 6A high school state championship. He also worked with Mike Turk at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, where the Hawks’ defense was ranked among the top in the country, and mentored all-conference linebacker John-David Swiger, the single-season record holder for tackles in Huntingdon history.

“I am excited to join the Pike Road High School community and lead this football program,” Shook said in a statement. “I look forward to building upon the success of the program and working with our student-athletes to achieve their goals on and off the field.”

Shook’s playing experience includes being a four-year starter at linebacker for Huntingdon College and being inducted into the Huntingdon College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Shook as our new head football coach at Pike Road High School,” said Pike Road High School Principal Andrea Maness. “His experience and success in working to build young men, on and off the field, are a great fit for our student-athletes, our school, and our community.”