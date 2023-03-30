6th Annual Rooster Day This Saturday in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Demopolis is gearing up to host its 6th Annual Rooster Day outdoor festival and celebration this weekend.

Organizers are inviting everyone out to downtown Demopolis Saturday — for a fun-filled day — of family-friendly entertainment.

“It is on April the 1st. But we are not joking with Rooster Day,” said Kirk Brooker.

The event celebrates an interesting piece of Demopolis history.

“We started it to celebrate the Rooster Auction of 1919. This is where they auctioned off roosters to raise money to build a bridge over the Tombigbee River between Marengo and Sumter County. And so we wanted to celebrate that unique event in Alabama history. And so we started Rooster Day.” Brooker said.

The festival is held out on the public square in downtown Demopolis. It’ll have about 40 vendors — featuring arts and crafts — food — games — and live music.

Jamie Goldman works downtown at Social Butterfly Marketplace.

“Rooster Day is a great event for a lot of people who don’t know about downtown and don’t usually come,” said Goldman.

“It brings a lot of new people down here.”

The event also shows off — one of the city’s greatest assets.

“I love the community coming together,” said Goldman.

“We really just want to get everybody out here. Showcase all of our vendors, our artists and our makers. And have a really good time,” said Brooker.

Rooster Day kicks off Saturday morning — with a 5-K run at 8.

The annual Rooster Day celebration also serves as a fundraiser for the Marengo County Historical Society.