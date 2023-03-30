Autauga County Deputies Searching for Man Who May Be Armed and Dangerous

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man they say may be armed and dangerous.

They want to find 45-year-old Jason Hudson, whose last known address was in Deatsville.

Investigators say he is wanted on charges of incest, rape, sodomy and the production of obscene material of a child under the age of 12.

Hudson is described as being 6′ tall and 184 pounds. Investigators say he may be driving a 2019 gray Toyota Tundra with dark-tinted windows.

They say if you see him, do not approach him. Call your local law enforcement or 911.