Mainly Sunny Thursday; Clouds Increase, Warmer Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning begins cool with lows in the low to mid 40s. However, the sky remains mainly sunny throughout the day, and high temperatures soar into the mid and upper 70s. Temperatures remain milder Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s. Clouds increase Friday, but temperatures trend even warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Friday remain mainly dry.

However, showers and storms return late Friday night into Saturday morning. The severe risk remains very low in our area. Only our far northwest communities, from Marengo to Perry to Chilton counties lie within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk area. The brunt of severe weather potential Friday through Friday night lies well to our northwest, centered over Memphis and the mid-south.

Showers and storms may linger in southeast Alabama early Saturday afternoon. Although, rain coverage remain scattered, and sunshine may return for many after midday. Temperatures warm into the low 80s. Saturday night could be cooler, with lows in the 50s. Clouds increase late Sunday with stray to isolated showers possible late in the day and evening.

Monday and Tuesday look mainly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers. However, temperatures remain very warm as April begins, with highs in the low to mid 80s each day. Temperatures look very warm Wednesday and Thursday too, despite a higher chance for rain/storms each day, with highs in the mid 80s.