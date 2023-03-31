Alabama Republican Party Throws Its Support Behind Grocery Tax Repeal

by Alabama News Network Staff

There appears to be growing support to repeal the state’s grocery tax.

Alabama is one of three states that taxes groceries at the same rate as anything else you buy. The state tax is 4%, which generates hundreds of millions of dollars for the state education budget. In Montgomery, when you add local taxes, the overall tax on groceries is 10%.

But with today’s inflation, plus the current state budget surplus, the time may be here that lawmakers of both political parties agree to do away with it.

The State Republican Party now says it supports eliminating the grocery tax. Chairman John Wahl says, “It’s time to give hard working Alabamians a break.”

Earlier this week,. Republican Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth said, “The time for excuses is over, and the time to act is now.”

In her State of the State Address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed giving taxpayers a one-time $400 check instead of a tax break.

The Alabama Democratic Party, which has no control over the legislature, has for years called on the grocery tax to be eliminated.