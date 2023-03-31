Autauga County School Superintendent Tim Tidmore Announces Retirement

by Alabama News Network Staff

Autauga County School Superintendent Tim Tidmore announced his retirement effective June 1 in a special-called board meeting held this morning.

After two years as superintendent, Tidmore expressed his desire to “spend more time with family,” having worked for more than 33 years in Alabama’s educational system.

Tidmore will take a new role as assistant superintendent effective immediately, in coordination with the newly appointed Acting Superintendent, Dr. Daniel Boyd.

Boyd will take his new role beginning Monday.

“This district is overflowing with passionate faculty, staff, and administrators,” Tidmore said in a statement. “It’s been my distinct honor to serve alongside these dedicated professionals. As one of the lower-funded districts in our state, I’ve been amazed at their ability to create thriving classrooms and schools with little more than tenacity, ingenuity, and teamwork. I know they will continue to build on our improvements in the last few years, and I look forward to reading about all the accomplishments while spending time with my children and grandchildren.”

Autauga County Board of Education members unanimously named Boyd as the district’s new interim leader. Boyd is a former deputy state superintendent.