Mainly Cloudy Friday; Rain, Storms Early Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday morning remains milder than Wednesday and Thursday morning. Lows settle in the low to mid 50s. The sky could be mostly cloudy for much of Friday. However, afternoon temperatures trend even warmer than Thursday. Highs range from the low to mid 80s Friday, thanks in part to a south wind of 10 to 15 mph. The rain chance remains near-zero Friday.

Rain and some storms enter the fold either very late Friday night or Saturday morning. The severe risk still looks low in our area, with only a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk for our northwesternmost communities. A few storms could produce straight-line winds up to 60 mph. However, the Storm Prediction Center’s tornado risk areas lie to our northwest.

Storms continue in southeast Alabama through the early afternoon. However, our entire area looks rain-free by mid to late afternoon. Sunshine returns for many during the afternoon, with temperatures warming into the low to possibly mid 80s. Saturday night could be cooler, with lows in the 50s and possibly 40s. Sunday looks warm with highs in the 70s, but clouds likely increase by the afternoon.

Next week looks unsettled, with cloudiness and daily chance for rain and storms. The first week of April also looks very warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s.