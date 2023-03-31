Man Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 20-year-old man has died after being shot in Montgomery.

Montgomery police say Antarrio Hubbard of Montgomery was shot yesterday. At about 7PM, police say they were called to a hospital where Hubbard had been taken by personal vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of Buford Street, which is just off Mt. Meigs Road.

They have released no other information, but they have launched a homicide investigation.

If you have information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.